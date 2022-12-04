Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $92.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 32.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,696 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 28.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.