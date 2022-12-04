ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of ServiceNow worth $259,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,234 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 301,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,575 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 42.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.2% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,009. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

NYSE NOW traded down $12.73 on Friday, reaching $412.87. 1,244,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,671. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $672.97.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

