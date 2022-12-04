Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Drops By 13.3%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 6,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 930,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,305. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,578 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

