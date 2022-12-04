Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Increases By 5.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 5,481.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 94,880 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.