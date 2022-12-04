Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Decreases By 16.3%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 943,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 745,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. AerCap has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $69.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

