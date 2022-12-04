Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Declines By 9.4%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 804,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $418,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

