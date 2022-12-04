Short Interest in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Decreases By 13.9%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Allbirds Price Performance
Shares of BIRD stock remained flat at $2.86 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $19.69.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allbirds to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
