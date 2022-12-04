Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Grows By 5.1%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 29,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Ambev Stock Up 0.6 %
ABEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. 62,146,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,739,156. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.