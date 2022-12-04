Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Grows By 5.1%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 29,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev Stock Up 0.6 %

ABEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. 62,146,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,739,156. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 335,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 159,810 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 310,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ambev by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

