Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Decreases By 12.7%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of ARDC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 145,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,062. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 628.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 217,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 187,821 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $327,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.