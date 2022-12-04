Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Decreases By 12.7%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance
Shares of ARDC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 145,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,062. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
