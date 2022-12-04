Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Decreases By 9.6%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $712.98. 1,142,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $933.06. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.21.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

