Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Increases By 6.0%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 605,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 156,156 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 target price on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

BRDG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 174,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.97%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

