Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Rises By 8.0%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.0 %

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 959,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

