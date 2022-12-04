Short Interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Drops By 14.4%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 171,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

CALA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 30,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,622. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

CALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

