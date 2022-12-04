Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Decreases By 18.4%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 758,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

CASY traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $234.12. 273,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,957. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $244.42. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average is $210.02.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

