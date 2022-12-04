Short Interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rises By 10.9%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,327 shares of company stock worth $3,443,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,583,000 after buying an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 554,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,702. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

