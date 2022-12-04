Short Interest in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Drops By 15.6%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DAOO remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

