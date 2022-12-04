Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Decreases By 15.2%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

NYSE EFR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 71,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,745. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.