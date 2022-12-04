Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declines By 14.7%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 45.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000.

Shares of NYSE EVG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 32,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,785. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

