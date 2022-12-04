Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Decreases By 15.1%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.70.
Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of EDR traded down 0.21 on Friday, hitting 21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.96. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
