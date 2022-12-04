Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Grows By 10.8%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EVgo Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of EVGOW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,754. EVgo has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGOW. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in EVgo by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 730,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 110,669 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EVgo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter.

