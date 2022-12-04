Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expands By 10.7%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,186,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at $17,186,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $508,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 132,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

