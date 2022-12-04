Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Declines By 9.1%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %
EYPT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 124,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,676. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)
