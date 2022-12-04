Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Declines By 9.1%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

EYPT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 124,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,676. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EYPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

