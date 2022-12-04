Short Interest in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Decreases By 13.0%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 750,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In related news, Director James W. Ayers bought 53,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,760,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Ayers acquired 53,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $1,977,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.79. 69,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,213. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.01. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

