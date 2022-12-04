Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Grows By 11.8%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTAG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,245. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

