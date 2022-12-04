Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rises By 6.0%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flux Power Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 120,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,938. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

About Flux Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 10.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 271,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flux Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

