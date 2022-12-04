Short Interest in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Rises By 8.4%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Forian Stock Performance

Shares of Forian stock remained flat at $2.94 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Forian has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Forian by 993.9% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 545,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Forian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,676 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forian by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forian during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

