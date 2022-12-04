Short Interest in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Rises By 8.4%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Forian Stock Performance
Shares of Forian stock remained flat at $2.94 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Forian has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $9.43.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Forian from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Forian Company Profile
Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forian (FORA)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.