Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Decreases By 12.9%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 414.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet Company Profile

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 604,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,939. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $118.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90.

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

