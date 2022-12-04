Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Rises By 16.2%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter worth $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Genasys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genasys by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genasys by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.72 on Friday. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

