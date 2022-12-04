Short Interest in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC) Increases By 11.9%

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GIAC stock remained flat at $10.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Gesher I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of Gesher I Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $247,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition by 9.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 742,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Gesher I Acquisition Company Profile

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

