Short Interest in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Rises By 16.7%

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GET opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Company Profile

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento ( NASDAQ:GET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

