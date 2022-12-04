Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Drops By 16.4%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings VIII

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 204,279 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 323.1% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 297,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 227,005 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIIX remained flat at $9.93 on Friday. 6,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Gores Holdings VIII has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also

