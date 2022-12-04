Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Expands By 9.7%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 436,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCII traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $6,839,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

