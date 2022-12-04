Short Interest in Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Increases By 6.0%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Inchcape Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IHCPF remained flat at 10.00 during midday trading on Friday. Inchcape has a one year low of 8.66 and a one year high of 10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

