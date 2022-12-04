Short Interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rises By 8.9%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 22,350,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. 8,932,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,283. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $396.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,400,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

