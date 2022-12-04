Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Decreases By 15.1%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

KBR Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. KBR has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

