Short Interest in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Drops By 10.7%

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 176,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $56.22.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.