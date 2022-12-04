Short Interest in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expands By 6.4%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 20,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,147. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.