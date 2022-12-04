Short Interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Expands By 6.6%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 36,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vinco Ventures by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,974,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 1,957,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,470,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,789,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 543.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,311,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 515,228 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,201. Vinco Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

