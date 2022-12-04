SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Cap of $48.16 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $48.16 million and approximately $885,888.41 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,036.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010676 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040007 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021448 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00239867 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,576,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,322 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,576,938.8871071 with 1,135,672,322.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04205996 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,478,698.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

