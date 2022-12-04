SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.67 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $47.67 million and approximately $788,527.32 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,576,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,322 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,576,938.8871071 with 1,135,672,322.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04205996 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $4,478,698.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

