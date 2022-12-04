Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,650 ($19.74) price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

About Smiths Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

