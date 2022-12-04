Smooth Love Potion Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $112.79 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $112.79 million and $14.75 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.55 or 0.05927373 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00506099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.34 or 0.30516599 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,668,667,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,668,701,450 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.