Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,136 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after acquiring an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $377.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

