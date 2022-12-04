Societe Generale Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $215.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $312.32.

Netflix stock opened at $320.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $632.46.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

