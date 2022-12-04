Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLDP. Cowen began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Solid Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Solid Power had a net margin of 392.40% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagefield Capital LP increased its holdings in Solid Power by 119.7% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 65.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the second quarter valued at $4,485,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solid Power in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

