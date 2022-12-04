Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,444,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 10,993.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 241,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 1,365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 177,578 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Sony Group Profile

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.