S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Totem Point Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Totem Point Management LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 13.3% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $359.80. 2,026,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,957. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.46. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

