STASIS EURO Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.71 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $127.71 million and $53,431.21 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00507336 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.50 or 0.30591200 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

