Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $74.61 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,020.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00448275 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022229 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002759 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00113784 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00844812 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00647328 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005856 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00246073 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,214,297 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
