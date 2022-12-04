StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

In other U.S. Global Investors news, CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.